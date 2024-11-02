19-Year-Old Shooting Victim Airlifted, Suspects Apprehended After Pursuit from St. Mary’s to Charles County

Two Shootings in Two Days: Concerns Grow Over Continuing Gun Violence

On Friday, November 1, 2024, at approximately 11:50 p.m., first responders, including police, firefighters, and EMS, were dispatched to the 45000 block of Breezy Lane in Hollywood for a reported gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they located a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was conscious, alert, and breathing. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 airlifted him to a trauma center. No additional injuries were reported.

As officers arrived on the scene, they spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Virginia plates speeding away on Mervell Dean Road. A high-speed pursuit ensued, covering over 30 miles and reaching speeds above 110 mph. The chase concluded near Route 301 and Mitchell Road in La Plata.

Once the vehicle was stopped, three male and one female suspect fled on foot, running through residential yards and into a wooded area. Maryland State Police advised all units to proceed with caution, as the male driver was reported to be armed.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 assisted in the search. Officers soon apprehended the female suspect, while one male suspect called 911, claiming he was the driver and being held hostage. This suspect was taken into custody without further incident upon exiting the wooded area. The other two suspects were also located and taken into custody

Law enforcement agencies involved in the pursuit and search included the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, La Plata Police Department, and Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown and La Plata Barracks.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.