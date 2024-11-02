One Dead, Two Flown Out After Rollover Collision Involving Trash Truck in Hughesville

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, at approximately 10:05 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Prince Frederick Road and Brandywine Road in Hughesville, for the serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle, entrapment and rollover.

Fire and rescue personnel from Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the scene to find three vehicles involved with no entrapment.

One patient was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time after crews arrived on the scene.

Multiple helicopters were requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 2 and Trooper 7.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Prince Frederick Road will be closed for multiple hours for Reconstruction.

