UPDATE: 23-Year-Old Hughesville Woman Killed, Three Others Injured After Collision Involving Trash Truck in Charles County

UPDATE 11/2/2024: On Saturday, November 02, 2024, at approximately 9:58 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 231 in the area of Maryland Route 381 for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a Ford Mustang operated by Osiel Gomez-Garcia age 23 of Salisbury, MD, and was occupied by Manuel De Leon Mateo age 23, was making a right turn from a private driveway onto eastbound Maryland Route 231.

A Kenworth trash truck operated by James Thompson, age 50 of Waldorf, MD, was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 231. A Honda Civic operated by Hope Duker age 23 of Hughesville, MD was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 231.

As the Ford made the right turn, the Ford entered the westbound lane. Mr. Thompson took evasive maneuvers to avoid the Ford, however the Ford collided with the Kenworth.

This collision caused the Kenworth to rotate and overturn. The Kenworth overturned onto the driver side of the Honda.

Ms. Duker was pronounced deceased on the scene. All other’s involved were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Driver error is a factor in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to [email protected]. The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-036323)

