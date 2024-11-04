Impaired Lexington Park Man Sends One to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Callaway

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, at approximately 8:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Take It Easy Ranch Road and Piney Point Road in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with two patients to be evaluated and advised one male patient appeared to be impaired.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for a 29-year-old female, she was reported as conscious alert and talking.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center for pre-cautionary reasons.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and performed Field Sobriety Testing on the adult male operator of the SUV.

Samuel A. Labeach age 24 of Lexington Park was arrested on the scene and charged with the following.

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

No other injuries were reported.

