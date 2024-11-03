November Weddings in Southern Maryland: Driving Safely Around Amish Buggies

As November arrives, Southern Maryland’s Amish communities, particularly in St. Mary’s and Charles counties, observe their traditional wedding season. Weddings are typically held on Tuesdays and Thursdays during this month, leading to increased horse-drawn buggy traffic on rural roads. This uptick in slow-moving vehicles requires heightened awareness and caution from all motorists.

Amish weddings are significant community events, often involving large gatherings. The choice of Tuesdays and Thursdays allows families time to prepare and clean up, as Saturdays are reserved for rest and worship. These ceremonies are usually held at the bride’s family home, resulting in numerous buggies traveling to and from the venue.

To ensure everyone’s safety during this period:

– Stay Alert: Be vigilant for horse-drawn buggies, especially on rural roads and during early morning or late afternoon hours.

– Maintain Safe Distances: Keep a safe following distance behind buggies to allow for sudden stops or turns.

– Pass with Caution: Only pass a buggy when it’s safe and legal to do so. Ensure you have a clear line of sight and ample space.

– Observe Speed Limits: Adhere to posted speed limits, and adjust your speed according to road and traffic conditions.

– Use Headlights: In low-light conditions, use your headlights to increase visibility for both you and the buggy drivers.