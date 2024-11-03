No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes House in Bushwood, Operator Flees Scene

November 3, 2024

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 23000 block of Pleasant Lane in Bushwood, for the reported vehicle into a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find 911 callers reporting the vehicle went down the hill and struck the back of a residence.

Firefighters advised the operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to their arrival. All units were placed in service and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.


