Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Leonardtown

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 12:48 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Brown Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

911 callers reported a vehicle struck a motorcyclist with the rider laying in the roadway unconscious with agonal breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm an adult male going in and out of consciousness. A helicopter was launched to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the adult male to Baltimore Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and no other known injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

