Driver Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Leonardtown

On Monday, November 4, 2024, at approximately 6:33 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 21943 Point Lookout Road and Ridge Path Way in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and entrapment.

Due to 911 callers reported the male as unconscious, a helicopter was placed on standby until the arrival of First Responders.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its roof with the operator trapped and confirmed the helicopter was needed.

Firefighters from Second District and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the operator in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male operator to an area trauma center.

Investigation found the vehicle was travelling Northbound on Point Lookout Road when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the Northbound lanes onto the shoulder and off the roadway before going into the Southbound lanes, struck mailboxes, a SMECO utility pole guide wire, and travelled off the roadway before going airborne and rolling over. Police are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

