18-Year-Old Arrested After Leaving Unsecured Gun in Home, Leading to Child Accidentally Shooting Herself

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit identified and obtained charges against the suspect who left a firearm unsecure which led to a young child shooting herself on Sunday.

The child remains in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery. PGPD’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested 18-year-old Elijah Fauntleroy of Temple Hills.

On November 3, 2024, at approximately 3:50 pm, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Brookedge Court in the unincorporated section of Bowie. Officers located the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed Fauntleroy brought the gun into the home and left it unattended in the living room area. The child picked up the gun and unintentionally fired one round, striking herself once. After the shooting, the suspect grabbed the gun and ran from the home.

The suspect is charged with reckless endangerment and multiple firearms offenses and will be transported to the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case and who would like to speak to a Gun Crimes Unit detective may call 301-772-8960.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0065684.