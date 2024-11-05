Firefighters Quickly Contain Large Brush Fire in Abell

On Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:15 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District and Leonardtown were dispatched to the 21000 block of Abell Road in Abell, for the reported large brush fire.

911 callers reported a large fire in the woods along side Abell Road. Firefighters arrived in the area and made access into the thick wooded area and advised the fire was estimated to be 5 acres.

Fire Chief 5 requested Forestry, a brush fire task force with an additional Tanker and UTV, along with the assistance from Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to get an approximate size of the fire.

Forestry and one citizen responded with heavy equipment to assist. Trooper 7 conducted a flyover of the area and confirmed the fire was contained between units operating between Abell Road and Hatchet Thicket Road.

Over 30 firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Second District, Mechanicsville and Charles County responded to the scene and operated for over 3 hours.

As of 1:30 a.m., the scene turned over to Forestry. “Still some active hot spots in the middle of the woods. Units filling up and returning to quarters.”

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

