School Resource Officer Investigating Threat of Violence at Milton Somers Middle School

On October 31 at 1:14 p.m., a school resource officer at Milton Somers Middle School was notified about comments a student made threatening violence toward the school.

A home visit was conducted, and officers were told that the student does not have access to weapons. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged due to their age.

The student faces disciplinary action in accordance with the Charles County Public Schools Code of Conduct and was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPL Upshaw at 301-609-3282 ext. 0436.