Maryland State Police Investigating Serious Crash with Ejection in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at approximately 5:53 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and North Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment, ejection, and one unresponsive.

911 callers reported a three vehicle collision with one victim trapped and one ejected from a vehicle.

A helicopter was requested to pre-launch.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments responded with first arriving units confirming one ejected, no entrapment and confirmed a helicopter was needed.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was launched to land nearby for a unknown aged male victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

One patient denied injuries, emergency medical services transported the second patient to an area hospital with minor injuries, the third will be flown to an area trauma center upon the arrival of Trooper 7.

Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road will be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation. The Maryland State Highway Administration has been requested to responded to assist in road closures.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and La Plata Barrack and CRASH Team responded. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.