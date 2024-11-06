Police Investigating Possible Hit and Run Involving Bicyclist in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at approximately 4:32 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Donna Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported traumatic injuries.

Dispatchers advised to the responding units, multiple 911 callers reported an unknown aged male on a bicycle was found laying on the side of the roadway going in and out of consciousness.

Police were then dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident as a possible hit and run motor vehicle collision.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.