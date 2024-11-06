UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Arrested in Connection with Three Unprovoked Assaults in Lexington Park

UPDATE: Following an investigation into three seemingly unprovoked assaults on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged Malachi Alexander Steele, 22, of Lexington Park.

The incidents left one victim with injuries, requiring hospitalization.

The Sheriff’s Office received the first report at 10:32 a.m., with two additional reports following, indicating that assaults had occurred near Great Mills Road and South Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Deputies responded and searched the area, apprehending Steele at approximately 11:55 a.m.

Steele has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. He was also charged with theft of $100 to less than $1500, as the bicycle he was riding had been recently reported stolen.

The suspect was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Prior to this arrest, Malachi A. Steele, 22, of Lexington Park, was charged following a domestic disturbance at a residence on August 21, 2024.

According to court documents, Deputy Shanna Peters of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic violence call at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Munley Lane. Upon arrival, Deputy Peters spoke to Steele’s family members, who described his escalating behavior. The incident began when a family member asked if Steele had been taking his prescribed medication for schizophrenia. This question reportedly triggered Steele’s anger, leading him to throw a potted plant through the rear window of a vehicle, shattering it.

The shattered plant also struck a neighboring vehicle, causing extensive scratch damage along its passenger side. Deputy Peters recounted Steele’s subsequent behavior as highly agitated; he was heard shouting and expressed suicidal thoughts. Steele was taken into custody with assistance from Corporal Rishel and transported to St. Mary’s County Hospital for evaluation before being booked at the county’s detention center.

The report further noted that a family member mentioned Steele had acted aggressively earlier, striking a hallway wall and appearing as though he might physically confront them, though no assault occurred. Concern was expressed that Steele had not taken his medication for over a week. Authorities also confirmed that Steele had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Steele faces two counts of malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000, which carry potential penalties of up to three years in prison and fines of $2,500 each.

11/6/2024: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three reported unprovoked assaults that occurred in the Lexington Park area on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The incidents resulted in injuries, with one victim requiring transport to a local hospital. The assaults took place on Great Mills Road near St. Mary’s Square and in the South Coral Drive area.

Deputies are actively canvassing the area and searching for a suspect described as a Black male, wearing a gray sweatshirt or long-sleeved gray shirt, riding a bicycle, and carrying a metal rod or similar object.

Police have told citizens that due to a significant police presence, residents are advised to avoid the area.

Efforts are underway to obtain surveillance footage from nearby businesses, and an image of the suspect will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone who spots an individual matching this description, especially if seen carrying a pole or long cylindrical object, is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office has coordinated with the St. Mary’s County Public School System, which has implemented safety protocols for schools in the area.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.