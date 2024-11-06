Michelle Ann Cleveland, 68, of Lusby, MD, passed away on October 26, 2024, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Born on January 11, 1956, in St. Cloud, MN, Michelle was the daughter of Mary Katherine Stein and Jack Kockler.

Michelle was the oldest of three siblings. She grew up as a military brat which instilled a love of travel early on in her life. On December 7, 1981, she married LCDR Jerome L. Cleveland Jr., USN Ret. You could often find her “chasing” the aircraft carriers he was stationed on to various ports, further fostering her passion for traveling. Michelle was a devoted mother to their two children. She volunteered regularly at their school and always supported their passions. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, playing trivia, board games and bunco, and spending time with friends and family, especially her two grandsons.

Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kaye Stein, and stepfather, Paul Stein. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Cleveland, Jr; her two children, Jerome Cleveland III of Lusby, MD, and Jennifer Klares (Zachary) of Leesburg, VA; her two grandsons whom she adored, Miles and Logan; her sister, Suzette Young (Robert) of Fredericksburg, VA and brother, John Kockler (Shirley) of La Crosse, WI as well as many other family members.

A wake will be held on Thursday, November 14th from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. in the festival room at St. John Vianney Catholic Church followed by a rosary prayer. Funeral services will be held on November 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be sent to the Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids, MN (Poor Clare Monastery, 421 South 4th St., Sauk Rapids, MN 56379).