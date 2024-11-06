Charles Carl Moser, 94, of Owings passed away October 26, 2024 at his home. He was born September 3, 1930 in Baltimore, MD to Leroy Carrol and Delmar Diet (Mohle) Moser. Charles attended Hargrave Military Academy and joined the United States Navy in 1947. He served as a signalman aboard the USS Wasp in the South Pacific during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1954. Charles married Elsie Landon in 1957, and they lived in New Carrollton before moving to Owings in 1971. He worked for McLean Trucking Co. for many years, retiring as the General Manager. He was a member of Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church, the American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206, and Shriners International. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outside, landscaping, working in the yard, puzzles, building and racing go-karts with his sons, spending the summers in Ocean City with his family, traveling to Las Vegas in his motorhome, camping, and playing slot machines.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Elsie Virginia Moser, sons William Moser and his wife Edith of Lusby and Kevin Moser of Owings, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons James Moser and Charles Moser, Jr.