Sally Martin Hamilton, 70, of Lusby, Maryland, and formerly of Hyattsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2024, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Born on April 15, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Sally was the beloved daughter of the late Kathryne and William “Bill” Wolfe.

Sally was known for her unwavering love of family, her warm spirit, and her dedication to creating a joyful, welcoming home. She married her first husband, James William Clubb, in January 1974 and cherished their years together until his passing on April 7, 1993. Years later, she found love again and married Joseph Andrew Hamilton on August 7, 2004, in a beautiful ceremony at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Solomons, Maryland.

Sally is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph Hamilton, of Lusby, Maryland; her loving children, James “Jimmy” Clubb, Kari Ann Clubb, Jason Clubb, and Joseph “Joey” Clubb; and her cherished grandchildren, Andrew Clubb (wife Haley), Alexis James (husband Mike), Gordon Garis, James Garis, Veronica Clubb, and five additional grandchildren. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, including Thea Rose, Oliver, Sawyer, Lenora, Kensley, and Bentley who brought joy and laughter into her life. Sally is also survived by her four sisters and five brothers, each of whom held a special place in her heart.

A devoted homemaker, Sally embraced her role with joy and purpose, finding happiness in caring for her family and creating a loving environment for all who entered her home. Her kindness, grace, and laughter will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 10am until 11am in Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am in the church with Fr. Bob Kilner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.