Mary M. Krug, 82,

Mary M. Krug, a resident of the Collington Retirement Community in Mitchellville, Maryland, died on November 1 at the age of 82. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019.

Mary was born to Robert E. and Elsie (Hatfield) Maddox in Washington, D.C. on July 3, 1942. She was raised in the Anacostia area of Washington and graduated from Anacostia High School. She attended George Washington University on an academic scholarship. It was there that she met Warren Krug, whom she married in 1965. After graduation, Mary began a career in public affairs with various government agencies before landing her “dream job” with the Smithsonian Institution’s Office of Public Affairs. One of her fondest memories was going to Andrews Air Force Base early one Sunday morning to meet the first pandas coming to the National Zoo.

After starting a family and moving to Calvert County, Maryland, Mary attended law school at George Washington University. After graduating with honors, Mary started working with Warren’s law firm and practiced there until she was persuaded to run for public office. She was elected to two terms as a county commissioner in Calvert County.

Mary was very active in her community. She served on the Session of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, where she had been worshiping since 1964. She also served on the Board of Directors of Calvert Memorial Hospital (now Calvert Health Medical Center) for almost 20 years and on the Board of Trustees of the College of Southern Maryland for almost 10 years, serving as Vice Chair and Chair. She was named Volunteer of the Year for 2003 by the United Way for Calvert County.

Mary loved family gatherings and especially looked forward to hosting Easter celebrations, when upwards of 40 family members would be together. She was also famous for her baked goods and holiday parties for friends and neighbors.

In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by her son, Andrew (Jen); her daughter, Hannah (Ashlee); her sister, Jane; and Jane’s daughter, Mandy (Chris).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20005 or The Collington Foundation, Inc., 10450 Lottsford Rd., Mitchellville, MD 20721.