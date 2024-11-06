MSCM(SS) William Robert Bullock (Bob), passed away November 2, 2024 at his home in Lusby, MD after a long battle with Prostate Cancer.

Born on February 16th in Milford CT to John Thomas and Roma (Wynkoop) Bullock, Bob was known as Robbie to his friends and family growing up in the Point Beach area of Milford where he attended Joseph A. Foran High School.

Master Chief Bullock enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school where he served on board the USS Richard B. Russell (SSN687), USS Billfish (SSN676) and the USS Annapolis (SSN760).During his 24 years of service, he was also assigned to Navy Recruiting District Albany, New York, Naval Submarine Support Facility Groton Connecticut, Naval Air Station Sigonella Sicily Italy, Naval Station Annapolis Maryland, and the Supply Corps Community Manager Bureau of Naval Personnel Arlington Virginia. After transferring to the Fleet Reserve, he worked at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington DC until 2002.

He married Dina (Sbardella) Bullock on April 7, 1994, in Valletta, Malta while they were stationed at NAS Sigonella.

Bob enjoyed being a father to his stepdaughters Angela and Sara, he especially loved the opportunity to be a stay-at-home parent when his son John was born and while he grew up. Bob kept his hands busy by spending time volunteering at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church and School, SMILE Ecumenical Ministries, Inc. thrift store/food pantry, renovating his mid nineteenth century home, Cub Scout Leader, Soccer Coach, carpentry, golfing, traveling in the RV, and last but not least the privilege to feed the Mount St. Mary’s University Rugby Team for over 4 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Dina; son, John of Lusby; stepdaughters, Angela of MO and Sara of TX; uncle, Chipper Wynkoop; aunts Ann Ayers and Zola Sprouse; mother-in-law, Dolores Sbardella; brother in-laws, Dennis, Daniel, and Dominic III Sbardella; 7 grandsons; a niece, and several nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Roma; sister, Darlene Bullock; aunts, Shirley Simpson, Frances Foreman, Nellie Adams, and Faye Keech; uncles, Ronnie Bullock, Donald Wynkoop, Douglas Wynkoop, Ronald Wynkoop, Michael Wynkoop, and Johnny Ott, and father-in-law, Dominic Sbardella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 11, 2024 at 11 AM in Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, MD, with calling hours starting at 10 AM at the church. A Memorial Mass will also be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven VT at a later date.

Bob will be interred with full Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea School -Scholarship Fund.

The family wishes to thank the Staff at the Calvert Health Oncology, Hospice of the Chesapeake and Rausch Funeral Home for their kindness and support.