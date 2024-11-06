Sylvia Jean Hodge, 80 of Leonardtown, passed away on October 30, 2024 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 15, 1944 in Daystrom, NC to the late Henry Thompson and Stella Mae Oxendine.

Sylvia was a high school graduate. She was a Civil Service Administrative Assistant for the Federal Government. She enjoyed playing Bingo, window shopping, taking scenic drives and visiting family and friends. She enjoyed coming home to her three puppies a Chihuahua named Faith, her Shitzu Gabby and her Boston terrier Sassy, they kept her active going on walks and playing outside with them. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra “Sandee” Hodge (Jay Johnson) of Leonardtown, MD and her granddaughter Jacqueline “Jackie” Weaver (Austin) of Fredrick, MD and great grandson Richard “Ricky” Weaver; her siblings Joyce Locklear (John) of Lumberton, NC, Fredrick “Fred” Thompson of Kathleen, GA, Evelyna “Eve” Linton (Jerry) of Homosassa, FL, Karl Thompson of Hakira, GA and Philbert “Phil” Thompson (Darla) of Davidson, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Anguis Oxendine, Halbert Thompson and Jimmie Thompson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

