Hope Marie Duker (Hopey), 23,

On November 2nd, 2024, we suddenly lost our dear and precious Hope Marie Duker (Hopey). Hopey, 23, was born on August 21st, 2001 to her parents: Robert Duker and Kerry Duker. She was born in Woodbridge, Virginia, and raised in her family home in Hughesville, Maryland. She attended St. Charles High School, Waldorf, Md and was a dedicated employee at Panera Bread in Prince Frederick, Md.

She is survived by her maternal grandparents: Dennis Gavin (Kool-Pop), and Pamela Gavin (Gammy) of Mechanicsville, Md. and her paternal grandparents: Robert Duker Sr. (Pop-Pop) and Barbara Grayo. Her littermates, Jessie, Bobby, and Summer Duker, are all waiting until the day they can all be together again.

Hopey was the quiet, lovely beauty that would turn heads, unintentionally. Her hidden wit and even greater intellect, made her an irreplaceable gem. Growing up, you could find Hopey and her siblings running wild in the woods, trekking in the creek, building gigantic bonfires, galloping through sprinklers, and endlessly hugging Hopey’s favorite pup, Cubby.

Hopey was a true fashionista and adored shopping (especially at thrift stores and yard sales) and creating new outfits. She loved to draw/sketch, sew, bake and cook new foods. Since birth, she’s had a strong connection with animals. You could always find her snuggling with a furry creature. She was fond of exploring new areas and finding neat coffee shops to try.

Hopey was a giver, and loved to find personalized gifts for those she loved. She is a bright, luminous spirit, who is deeply loved by her grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and boyfriend. May she always feel that love, and may God forever hold her in peaceful arms. We love you, Hopey, our little quiet light that’s eternally bright.

A life celebration/viewing will be held for family and friends on Friday, November 8th, 2024, 5-8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 and Saturday, November 9th, a Catholic Mass will be held in her honor at St.Francis de Sales, 7185 Benedict, Ave, MD 20612, at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, Md 20735. Repast will take place at St. Francis De Sales Church Hall in Benedict, Md.

In celebration of Hopey’s wonderful life, we ask you to wear colors that remind us of happy times.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.