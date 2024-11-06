On November 1, 2024, Frances Aceto Fusco of Avenue, MD sadly passed away at Harmony Assisted Living in Waldorf, MD. She was born on January 21, 1933, to Charles Elmer Higgs and Grace Estelle Wedding.

Frances took great pride in her work. She was an Administrative Legal Assistant for the Federal Government and retired after 37 years of service.

Frances married her first husband, William (Frank) Francis Aceto in 1954 and they were blessed with three sons, William Charles Aceto (Deborah) of Clifton, VA, Joseph Michael Aceto (Vicky) of Sandy Spring, MD and John Anthony Aceto (Laura) of Avenue, MD. They were happily married for almost 34 years before his passing. She later married Joseph Fusco where they were married for 11 years before his passing.

She loved spending time with her family, traveling and activities such as baking/cake decorating, reading, and sewing. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart and she was extremely proud of their accomplishments.

She was an active member of the Maryland State Fireman’s Association Ladies Auxiliary and the Prince George County Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In 1986, she had the honor of serving as the President of the PG County Ladies Auxiliary. Frances was a life member of the Boulevard Heights VFD Ladies Auxiliary where she held many leadership positions. Lastly, she was a long-time member of the Silver Hill VFD Ladies Auxiliary.

Frances was pre-deceased by her parents, husbands, and her siblings; Elmer Thomas, Elmer Robert, and Richard Martin Higgs; Mildred Cecilia Higgs, and Mary Caroline Cockrell. She is survived by her children along with her grandchildren; Courtney, Katie, Anthony (Tessa), Grace, Thomas (Jenniffer), and 2 great-grandchildren Jayden and Samantha.

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm with a Fire Department Memorial Service being held at 5:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

On Monday, November 11, 2024, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 9:30am to 10:30am with a funeral service following at 10:30am. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Please join the family for a repass celebration of life for Frances at the Baden Volunteer Fire Department following the funeral service.

