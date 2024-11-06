Mark Andrew Bailey, 64, of Bushwood, Maryland, passed away October 23, 2024, in Washington, D.C. surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 28, 1960, in Leonardtown, Maryland, he was the son of Samuel Matthew Bailey, Jr. and the late Joan Marie (Coale) Bailey.

In addition to his father, Mark is survived by his children, Coale Marie Thompson (Mike) of Hollywood, MD, Erica Bailey Walker (Sterling) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Mark Andrew Bailey II (Alyssa) of Bushwood, MD, his grandchildren, Sierra, Leland, Franklin, Larson, Braylee, Adlee, and Sterling, his stepmother, Rose Bailey, his siblings, Faye Gowran (Joe), Sam Bailey (Jennifer), Beverly Wood (Larry), and Steve Bailey,and his beloved Great Dane, Captain. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Cathy Bailey and stepmother, Louanne Bailey.

Mark attended Holy Angels School, Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1978. Mark started playing softball for Capt. Sam’s in 1979 and later managed the team. He was a part of five Young Men’s Championships. He was inducted into the SMCYMSL Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Budweiser Sportsmanship Award. After he stepped away from managing, he continued to sponsor the Capt. Sam’s men’s and women’s leagues and remained a huge fan.

Mark delivered oysters for Capt. Sam’s Seafood and drove a truck for Bailey’s Express before running his own trucking company. He later managed a family business, DJ’s One Stop Shop, in Mechanicsville, MD, for over 15 years. Mark was the owner of BarServ, LLC. and provided bar services for numerous weddings, parties, and events all over the tri-county area. He loved socializing and serving people. In 2008, Mark started working for Lockheed Martin as a Material Handler in support of the F-35 program, where he worked until his death.

Mark’s grandchildren were the light of his life. He enjoyed taking them on side-by-side rides around Bailey’s Acres, out to breakfast, and spending quality time with them every chance he could. Mark spoiled them rotten and they loved their Poppy so much! He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and he showed it with his big, infectious smile.

Mark was known for his generosity and always put others before himself. He would donate to and sponsor many events in the county. Every week Mark made sure to visit his favorite Aunt Cat and bring her winning lottery tickets and soft crabs. He enjoyed entering the replicas of the Samuel M. Bailey oyster buy boat, Capt. Sam’s Seafood Truck, and Capt. Sam’s Crab House truck into local parades and showcasing them at the annual Oyster Festival. He loved hosting family and friends in his bar for an ice-cold Coors Light, crabs, and his famous annual Daytona 500 party.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 pm with prayers recited at 7:00PM IN Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 11:00 AM with Father William Gurnee officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Bailey II, Mike Emory, Sterling Walker, Jr., Steven Bailey, Danny Davis, Robbie Bailey, and Sam Wernecke. Honorary pallbearers will be Coale Thompson, Erica Walker, Alyssa Bailey, Sierra Thompson, Leland Bailey, Larson Bailey, Braylee Walker, Adlee Walker, Sterling Walker, Sam Bailey, Steve Bailey, Tony Bailey, and Bill Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in memory of Mark Bailey to A.C.T.S, P.O. Box 54, Avenue, MD 20609 or the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, 21530 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.