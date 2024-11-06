William Joseph Cargill, “Joe”, 97, of Budds Creek, MD, passed away on October 28, 2024. Born on September 1, 1927, in Bryantown, MD, he was the son of the late Louis H. Cargill and the late Margaret E. Lucas Cargill. Joe was the loving husband of Mary Bernice Alvey until her death in 1989. Together they had two children, Leroy Joseph Cargill and Joan Bernice Cargill and three grandchildren, Billy, Bobby, and Janie. Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, George H. Cargill, Louis C. Cargill, and Francis D. Cargill, his sisters Martha Alvey, Anna Long, Helen Alvey, and Lucille Hill.As a young man, Joe’s first jobs were delivering ice “house to house” and hauling feed from Baltimore to Charlotte Hall. Soon after, Joe began raising tobacco for over 17 years. Finding help in the tobacco field became impossible, so he decided to go into the construction business, subcontracting and building homes on his own. Joe even built his own home in Charlotte Hall.

Joe would not retire until the age of 79. During his retirement, he stayed very active, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Joe loved hunting with his son, Leroy, nephew, Elmer, and friend, John, using his five beagles to hunt with.

“Old Country” music was his favorite to listen to and he was quite a dancer!! Fishing, gardening, and playing pitch were among his favorite things to do. Joe was a proud, honest, and dependable man that everyone held in high regard. If a neighbor needed help, he was right there. If a farmer’s tractor broke down in the field, Joe was there to repair it.

Joe had many talents and could do just about anything that was needed. He has traveled from Canada to Florida—the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean; not bad for a “Country Boy”!

On February the 28th, Joe met Aline, and they have shared 13 years together, always being there for each other—walking through life, holding hands, and sharing their problems, dreams, and love for each other.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

