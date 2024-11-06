Eleanor Joyce Spence, 83, of Bushwood, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2024, in Leonardtown, Maryland, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born on February 15,1941 in Leonardtown, MD, and was the daughter of the late James Milford “Tom” Hodges, Sr. and the late Eleanor Agnes Turner Hodges.

Joyce is survived by her husband of over 64 years, James William “Jimmy” Spence, Sr., of Bushwood, MD, whom she married in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD, on November 28, 1959. She is also survived by her three sons, James William “Jay” Spence, Jr. of Bushwood, MD, Jon Robert Spence (Jessica) of Chaptico, MD, and Jerel Hodges “Jerry” Spence of Bushwood, MD, her grandchildren, Jacob William Spence and Jenna Renee Spence, both of Chaptico, MD, her siblings, James Milford “Jimmie” Hodges, Jr. (Mary Lee, deceased), Margaret Hodges Williams (Leroy, deceased) and Thomas Robert Hodges (Patricia), and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joyce was raised on Barton Hall Farm in Oakley, MD. She attended Holy Angels School and graduated from Margeret Brent High School in 1959. After graduating from high school, she and her husband moved to Suitland, MD in 1959. Joyce worked briefly for the FBI. In 1960, she and her husband returned to St. Mary’s County, MD, and she worked for Stanley Donaldson, performing bookkeeping duties. She also worked at the First National Bank in Leonardtown, MD. After the birth of her first son in 1969, Joyce became a homemaker and she devoted her life to God, to her family, and to caring for others. She had many famous sayings, but the ones heard most often were: “Once a mother, always a mother” and in later years: “Look out for the animals”. Joyce lived a life of sacrifice and service, devoted to God, family and friends. Her devotion to and love for her parents was evident as she cared for them during the years of their declining health until the time of their passing.

Soon after Joyce was married, she was informed by her doctors that she would never be able to conceive a child. This troubled Joyce greatly, and after much prayer, she did give birth to three sons. These challenges instilled in Joyce a strong love and affinity for children. Through the years, she was a devoted babysitter for several children, whom she loved as if they were her own. Specifically, Katherine Perry Mahon and Amanda Wise Miedzinski.

Joyce was a devout Catholic who prayed the Rosary daily. She attended Mass weekly at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, until she could no longer attend Mass due to her declining health.

Joyce’s family would like to extend their appreciation to Sharon Woodburn and Carol Ann Frederick, who assisted Joyce with kindness, love, and compassion during the last year and one half of her life.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM, with Father Stephen Wyble officiating and Father Kevin Fields concelebrating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Spence, Jim Hodges, Tom Hodges, Dale Williams, Chris Williams, and Matthew Goode. Honorary pallbearers will be Jenna Spence, Katherine Perry Mahon, Amanda Wise Miedzinski, and Joyce’s nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Eleanor Joyce Spence to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618 or to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.