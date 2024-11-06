Diane Joy Dixon, 73, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 6, 1951, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the loving daughter of Ada Joy and the late Marion Joy. Diane was the wife of William “Bill” Dixon, Jr., whom she married on June 3, 1978.Diane graduated from Chopticon High School in 1969 and started working at the Patuxent River Naval Base as a clerk typist three days later. She retired in 2002 as the executive secretary of the Naval Strike Air Test Squadron after a dedicated 32-year civil service career.

Diane was an avid competitor, having played softball for Clarke’s Landing, bowling in the Monday night women’s league, and Thursday night mixed league at Esperanza Bowling Alley, and then being introduced by Bill to what became her favorite pastime, golf. She quickly fell in love with the game and achieved immense success by winning several local tournaments, including winning the Ladies Club Championship and the Admirals Open Pro Am (low net) at Cedar Point Golf Course, and Memorial Cup and Member-Member tournaments at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club. Greater than the love of the game was the friendships that were formed with her ladies golfing groups throughout the years. Diane also loved to keep her mind sharp daily by completing the daily/weekly crossword and sudoku puzzles.

Diane is survived by her son Brian Stone (Jessica) of Lexington Park, MD; siblings Linda Gray (Charles) of Lexington Park, MD, Bonnie Pineiro (Rafael) of Palm Beach, FL, Calvin Joy (Pattie) of Hollywood, MD, Nancy Burroughs of Hollywood, MD, David Joy (Inger) of Plattsburgh, NY, and Tammy Barrows of Callaway, MD. In addition to several nieces and nephews, she is survived by her nieces Nicole, Anaiyah, Madison, and Kyleigh, whom she held a special bond with, and all saw Aunt DD as a 2nd Mom/Grandmother.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM, in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Calvin Joy, David Joy, Kelly Dombrosky, Lynn King, Rafael Pineiro, and Bob Earhart. Honorary pallbearers will be Karen Abell and the ladies of the Breton Bay Ladies Golf Association.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, Hollywood, MD or the St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD.

