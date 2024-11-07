Contract Worker Flown to Trauma Center After Propane Tank is Struck, Resulting in Explosion and Fire at La Plata Residence

On Friday, October 25, 2024, at approximately 9:12 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 5300 block of Bennett Brae Place in La Plata, for the reported structure fire involving HAZMAT.

As First Responders were enroute to the scene, dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting a large explosion with a fireball seen from this address. Shortly after, the victim called 911 stating they struck a propane tank which resulted in an explosion, fire and serious burn injuries.

A helicopter was placed on stand-by prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to confirmed a propane tank was struck, which was actively venting while on fire.

Crews extinguished a 20×20 outside fire, checked the residence for extensions and gas readings which had none, and provided medical care for the adult male who suffered serious burns.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult male to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Suburban Propane and Aero Gas responded to the scene to assist.

The Maryland Occupational Safety & Health (MOSH) along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal were requested to respond as the incident occurred at a home under construction while contractors were on scene working.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments.

