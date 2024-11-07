Wanted Man Arrested in St. Mary’s County, Troopers Recover Large Amount of Suspected Heroin

On November 5, 2024, Korey Tyrell Moore, 44, of Leonardtown, was taken into custody by Trooper Michael Posch of the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack, following a traffic stop that led to drug-related charges. The arrest occurred after the trooper observed Moore’s vehicle, a white Honda Pilot, with a non-functioning headlight while driving northbound on Three Notch Road, near South Sandgates Road in Hollywood.

At approximately 9:16 p.m., Trooper Posch initiated the stop and identified the driver as Moore using a Mississippi driver’s license. During this interaction, it was found that Moore had an active arrest warrant from Harris County, Texas. Moore was detained at 9:35 p.m., and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of black plastic bags under the driver’s seat. Inside these bags, troopers found clear plastic containers holding a brown and a gray powdery substance suspected to be heroin. The combined weight of the suspected heroin was approximately 162.9 grams.

Moore was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Heroin) – a felony with a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Not Cannabis) – a misdemeanor punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.

Moore was read his Miranda rights but refused to make a statement. A passenger in the vehicle was also detained but later indicated he was unaware of the substances, initially claiming they might be soap.

Moore was subsequently transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Moore appeared for an initial hearing on November 6, 2024, where it was determined he would be held without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for November 7, 2024, at 1 p.m.

