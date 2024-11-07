Linda Darlene Raines 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 1, 2024. On January 13, 1950, Linda was born in Richmond, CA to the late Earl Francis Hoke and Lucille Lorraine Vaughn.

Linda met the love of her life, Robert Raines, Sr. while in high school and they were married for 43 years. They were blessed with two sons, Robert Raines, Jr. (Karen) of Huntingtown, MD and Timothy Raines of Mechanicsville, MD.

Linda dedicated 24 years of her career to Bell Atlantic as an Administrative Assistant before retiring. Linda was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who took great joy in caring for her family and maintaining a loving home. Her grandchildren were her greatest pride, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband, brother, David Hoke and sister, Sue Hoke. She is survived by her children, grandchildren Nicholas (Emily), Jessica and Jacob Raines and one great-grandchild, Amelia Raines.

Linda will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

All services will be private.

