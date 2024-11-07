Mary Ann Norris, 84, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on April 12, 1940 in Dameron, MD to the late Lloyd Thomas Carroll and Viola Augusta (Ridgell) Carroll.

Mary Ann is a life long resident of St. Mary’s County growing up along the Chesapeake Bay. She attended St. Michael’s School and graduating high school in 1958. While attending St. Michael’s she met the love of her life, Joseph “Emerick” Norris, whom she married on July 5, 1958 at St. James Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 66 wonderful years of marriage. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service as the Postmaster in St. Mary’s City.

She was a loving wife, mother and great-grandmother, sister and friend. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and looked forward to Wednesday’s, which was her day to watch them. They vacationed every year with the entire family, and enjoyed every minute. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She looked forward to her adventures with her friends, from lunch dates to bus trips; they shared many good times and lots of laughter. She loved to shop and had a large collection of glass figurines and Longaberger baskets. She enjoyed flower gardening and had beautiful dahlias every year. She was a delicious cook and made mouth-watering fried chicken and cakes.

In addition to her beloved husband, Emerick, Mary Ann is also survived by her son, Richard “Ricky” Norris (Pauline) of Leonardtown, MD; grandchildren, Mallory McDonald (Ian) of St. Mary’s City, MD and Stephen Norris (Kaelie) of Leonardtown, MD; great-granddaughter, Hadley Mae McDonald; siblings: Peggy Vallandingham of Ridge, MD, Sandra Gerek of Park Hall, MD, Charles Carroll (Joann) of Hollywood, MD; Ed Carroll (Diane) of Lexington Park, MD; and Tony Carroll (Marie) of Ridge, MD; sister-in-law’s, Rosie Carroll and Salinda Mae Carroll; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Barbara Smith, Joan Cochran, Elaine Carroll; Frankie Carroll; Donnie Carroll and Roger Carroll; and brother-in-law’s: Sam Vallandingham, Joe Smith, Mike Gerek, Ron Yokum, and Corky Cochran.

Family will receive friends for Mary Ann’s Life Celebration on Monday, November 11, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. by Reverend Keith Burney. Interment will follow at Trinity Episcopal Cemetery, 47477 Trinity Church Rd, St Marys City, MD 20686.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ralph Ridgell, Gary Ridgell, Mark Buckner, and Tony Ridgell.

Memorial contributions in Mary Ann’s name may be made to Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

