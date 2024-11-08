Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduc

On the evening of October 21, 2024, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate reports of a man behaving erratically at the intersection of Sea Gull Beach Road and Dawn Road in Prince Frederick. Responding to the complaint of a male stumbling in the roadway, Deputy First Class Tunnell arrived at the scene and identified as David Michael Goad, Jr., 43, of Prince Frederick, as the individual in question.

Witnesses reported slowing their vehicles to avoid colliding with Goad, who appeared disoriented. Upon contact, Goad displayed incoherent behavior and was described as unable to maintain a coherent train of thought. He admitted to Deputy Lewis that his “drug of choice is crystal meth,” but did not confirm using narcotics that evening. Open containers of 99 Cherry Limeade, an alcoholic beverage, were discovered on him and subsequently disposed of.

A local resident, who initially called authorities, mentioned that her daughter first noticed Goad outside their home. Concerned for safety, the daughter secured herself indoors. When woman and her husband returned home, they observed Goad in the middle of the road, forcing them to slow their vehicle to avoid a potential accident.

Goad was handcuffed and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. and faces charges of Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication, both misdemeanors.

Court records indicate Goad was released on his own recognizance the following day.

