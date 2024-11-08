School Resource Officer Investigating Student Who Made Threat of Mass Violence at Maurice McDonough High School

November 8, 2024

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Thursday, November 7, 2024, a school staff member at Maurice McDonough High School overheard a student make a threat to commit violence at the school.

The school resource officer was notified and conducted an investigation, which included a home visit and meeting with the student’s parents.

The student faces disciplinary action in accordance with Charles County Public Schools and was referred to the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Frison at 301-609-3282 ext. 0770. The investigation is ongoing.

