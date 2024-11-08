Police in St. Mary’s County Searching for Hollywood Man Considered to be Armed and Dangerous

11/8/2024 – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On November 7, at approximately 9:23 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a reported domestic assault at a residence in the 20000 block of Goddard Road in Lexington Park. The suspect, identified as Jerod Adam Taylor, 39, of Hollywood, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies learned Taylor was reported to possess multiple firearms, which were found in plain view within the residence. Taylor is legally prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions and is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for theft.

On November 8, 2024, Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division executed search warrants for the residence and nearby vehicles. The search yielded an extensive collection of weapons, including multiple 3D-printed “ghost guns” without serial numbers, semi-automatic rifles, handguns, shotguns, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, and an assortment of firearm components. Additionally, deputies recovered numerous large-capacity magazines, 18 suppressors, 74 auto sears (devices that convert semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic), over 1,300 rounds of ammunition, body armor, a 3D-printed, fully automatic rifle equipped with an auto sear, a short-barreled rifle, 3D printers, and various gun manufacturing tools. In total, 80 firearms were recovered from the premises.

Detectives have applied for the following charges:

• illegal possession of ammunition

• unlawful possession of an assault weapon with intent to sell

• unlawful possession of a detached magazine over ten rounds

• rapid fire trigger activator violation

• machinegun: failure to keep registered

• possession of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose

• illegal possession of a regulated firearm

• possession of a rifle/shotgun by a disqualified person

• possession of an unregistered rifle/shotgun

• second-degree assault

Jerod Adam Taylor, 39, of Hollywood has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 39 years old, a white male with a fair complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes, 5’10” tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. If you spot him, do not approach him, but immediately call 911.

Detective First Class David Lawrence is the lead investigator in this case. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact him at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or by email at [email protected].

In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

