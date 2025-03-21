UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Man Indicted Federally for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

UPDATE 3/21/2025: Although Taylor was originally charged with 10 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jerod Adam Taylor, age 39, of Lexington Park, Maryland, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment was returned on February 27, 2025.

The defendant had an initial appearance on March 17, 2025, in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms and was ordered detained.

The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Kelly O. Hayes with Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby, of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives- Baltimore Field Division (ATF).

According to the indictment, law enforcement executed a search of Taylor’s home on November 7, 2024, and recovered a firearm, including a Vulcan Arms Model AK47 7.62 caliber rifle. Taylor knew that he had a previous felony conviction which prohibited him from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (“PSN”), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

Ms. Hayes commended the ATF and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys LaShanta Harris and Chris Sarma, who are prosecuting the federal case.



: On November 12th, 2024, at approximately 7 p.m., detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerod Adam Taylor at his residence on open warrants related to the ongoing investigation.

11/8/2024 – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On November 7, at approximately 9:23 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a reported domestic assault at a residence in the 20000 block of Goddard Road in Lexington Park. The suspect, identified as Jerod Adam Taylor, 39, of Hollywood, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies learned Taylor was reported to possess multiple firearms, which were found in plain view within the residence. Taylor is legally prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions and is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for theft.

On November 8, 2024, Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division executed search warrants for the residence and nearby vehicles. The search yielded an extensive collection of weapons, including multiple 3D-printed “ghost guns” without serial numbers, semi-automatic rifles, handguns, shotguns, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, and an assortment of firearm components.

Additionally, deputies recovered numerous large-capacity magazines, 18 suppressors, 74 auto sears (devices that convert semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic), over 1,300 rounds of ammunition, body armor, a 3D-printed, fully automatic rifle equipped with an auto sear, a short-barreled rifle, 3D printers, and various gun manufacturing tools.

In total, 80 firearms were recovered from the premises.

Detectives have applied for the following charges:

illegal possession of ammunition unlawful possession of an assault weapon with intent to sell unlawful possession of a detached magazine over ten rounds rapid fire trigger activator violation machinegun: failure to keep registered possession of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose illegal possession of a regulated firearm possession of a rifle/shotgun by a disqualified person possession of an unregistered rifle/shotgun second-degree assault

Jerod Adam Taylor, 39, of Hollywood has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 39 years old, a white male with a fair complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes, 5’10” tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. If you spot him, do not approach him, but immediately call 911.

Detective First Class David Lawrence is the lead investigator in this case. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact him at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or by email at [email protected].

