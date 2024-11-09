VIDEO: Firefighters Quickly Contain Large Woods Fire Threatening Structures in Lexington Park

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, at approximately 3:49 a.m., firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 46485 Sell Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported brush fire.

Less than 2 minutes later, the incident was upgraded to a large outside fire threatening a structure after multiple 911 callers reported the large woods fire was threatening residences.

Firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Second District, and Leonardtown were dispatched to the scene.

First arriving units reported an approximate 100×100 wooded area on fire on Sell Drive, which is to the rear of the Great Mills Square shopping center located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Crews operated on the scene with 7 handlines and controlled the fire within 20 minutes of dispatch. Firefighters operated on the scene for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Due to the quick response by our First Responders, no structures or property was damaged or lost. Due to the wind driven fire, one nearby residence utilized their garden hose to prevent their shed from being damaged by the fire.

Since November 7th, 2024, this was the 23rd outside fire/brush fire incident that our First Responders in St. Mary’s County has responded to.

The entire state of Maryland remains under a burn ban due to our drought.



