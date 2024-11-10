5-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center for Precautionary Reasons After Being Struck by Vehicle in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 29000 block of Trent Hall Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported child struck by a vehicle.

A helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 5-year-old male was run over by a vehicle, the patient was reported as conscious, alert and breathing.

Flight medics were advised the child was stuck between the tire and wheel well of a lifted full size pickup truck, the child had no obvious deformities or serious injuries, but had tire marks to left leg. He was conscious alert and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the child to an area Children’s Center for precautionary reasons.

Police responded and are investigating the accident.