Man Transported to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing in Lexington Park

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, at approximately 6:37 p.m., police responded to the area of North Essex Drive and Hancock Road in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting a large fight.

Prior to police arrival, additional callers then stated one subject was suffering from stab wounds.

Officers and emergency medical services responded to the scene to find an adult male in his 30s with multiple stab wounds to the upper-body.

A helicopter was placed on standby. However, all later denied flight due to weather.

Flight medics from Trooper 7 stationed in Hollywood, responded by vehicle to the scene to assist First Responders. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office have one subject detained on the scene.

The police are also investigating a reporting shooting which occurred in Lexington Park a short time later at approximately 7:00 p.m.

