Police Investigating Reported Shooting in Lexington Park

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, at approximately 7:01 p.m., police responded to the Blimpies located at 21141 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller advised he was shot in the foot approximately 20 minutes ago at the gas station and then walked home.

First Responders responded to the 48000 block of Compass Circle and made contact with the unknown aged male.

Medical personnel treated the victim on the scene, who later refused transport.

All medical services returned to service and responded to other calls of service after leaving the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported assault and updates will be provided when they become available.