VIDEO: Two Occupants Flee on Foot After Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park

UPDATE 11/12/2024 Video added: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the hit and run motor vehicle collision which occurred on Monday, November 11, 2024, at Hermanville Road and Melissa Moore Lane.

The collision resulted in the roadway being closed for multiple hours as SMECO and other utility companies had to respond and fix the damaged pole and equipment.

The vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV was discovered unoccupied by first arriving units.

Witnesses reported at least two males ran away on foot prior to the arrival of police.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



On Monday, November 11, 2024, at approximately 1:21 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Hermanville Road and Melissa Moore Lane in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with possible entrapment and vehicle on fire.

911 callers then reported the subjects were running from the scene and advised the vehicle was possibly stolen.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to confirm a single vehicle on its roof after striking a utility pole with no fire, no entrapment and witnesses reporting the occupants ran away on foot towards Three Notch Road.

Deputies and K9 units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

SMECO, Verizon and a Broadband company was requested to respond as the utility pole was completely destroyed and needs to be replaced.

Citizens can use Melissa Moore Lane for a detour, or Point Lookout Road to Hermanville. Extended delays are expected for repair time.

