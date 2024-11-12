VIDEO: Woman Arrested After Causing Motor Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

On Monday, November 11, 2024, at approximately 3:34 p.m., police responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Loveville Road, for the reported aggressive driver who was possibly impaired.

At 3:37 p.m., the 911 caller then reported the same vehicle caused a collision with unknown injuries at Three Notch Road and Clover Hill Road in Hollywood, the caller reported the female operator was out of the vehicle and “had unrestrained children”.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene with crews finding a two vehicle collision in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

First Responders obtained refusals from all involved occupants and returned to service.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) on the operator of the vehicle and placed her into custody a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

