State Highway Administration to Perform Nighttime Routine Maintenance on Thomas Johnson Bridge

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform maintenance work on the MD 4 Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge ​at the Calvert and St. Mary’s County line on Thursday night, November 14.

Work will begin at 9 p.m. and the two travel lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting.

State Highway Administration crews will be on-site installing navigational lighting on the bridge. One of the two lanes will be closed while work is underway. A flagging operation will safely guide drivers through the work zone. Portable variable message signs will be in place along area state routes to alert drivers of the upcoming work.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and for the crews working to improve our roadways. Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.