Maryland 2024 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Help Local Firefighters Enhance Wildland Fire Protection

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service has awarded Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 55 volunteer fire departments in 18 counties across the state this year.

The funding helps volunteer fire companies enhance wildland fire protection in rural communities.

In 2024, 64 volunteer fire departments from 18 counties applied for funding assistance to help pay for $403,686 worth of projects.

The Maryland Forest Service awarded $159,234 in match funding to help complete $331,551 in project costs statewide. The maximum grant awarded was $3,500 per department. Funds are provided by the USDA Forest Service.

2024 Volunteer Fire Assistance grant recipients by county, along with the grant amount and total project cost in parentheses, are:



Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Inc.

$3,500

($7,699)

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

$2,350

($4,700)

St. Mary’s County

Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc.

$3,473

($6,945)