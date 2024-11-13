Police in Charles County Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Indian Head That Killed La Plata Man

UPDATE 11/13/2024: On November 12 at 4:32 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5900 block of Bicknell Road in Indian Head for the report of a single-car motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased driver inside the car.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver, James Stewart, 77, of La Plata, was traveling on Bicknell Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact PFC Walker at 301-609-3251. The investigation is ongoing.

11/12/2024: On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at approximately 4:36 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 5905 Bicknell Road in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one overturned and wires down.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle overturned after striking a utility pole with the operator still in the vehicle.

Firefighters requested an additional rescue squad and a helicopter for the trapped patient.

First Responders pronounced the single occupant deceased on the scene a short time later. The helicopter was cancelled and the scene turned over to police for their investigation.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Bicknell Road will be closed for the next 2 or more hours.