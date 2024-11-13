UM Charles Regional Medical Center Welcomes Two Surgeons to the Team

Drs. Erik DeAngelis and Eleisha Flanagan bring expertise in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery to serve the Southern Maryland community

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, announces the addition of surgeons Erik DeAngelis, MD, and Eleisha Flanagan, MD, FACS, to the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Surgical Care practice. Both surgeons bring specialized skills in minimally invasive surgery to enhance care options for patients in Charles County.

Dr. DeAngelis recently completed a Minimally Invasive General and Bariatric Surgery Fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he also served as a clinical instructor in the Department of Surgery. He brings with him a wealth of experience in advanced surgical techniques, including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures.

Prior to his fellowship, Dr. DeAngelis completed his general surgery residency at George Washington University, where he was recognized with multiple awards for his excellence in surgery, including the Resident of the Year Award in 2023. He is board-certified in general surgery.



Dr. Flanagan, a fellowship-trained minimally invasive surgeon, brings more than 10 years of experience to the team. She previously served as the sole full-time general surgeon at Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center, where she provided evidence-based surgical care to a diverse patient population. Dr. Flanagan is board-certified in general surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Her extensive expertise includes laparoscopic and robotic surgery techniques, with a focus on patient-centered care.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Dr. Erik DeAngelis and Dr. Eleisha Flanagan to our Surgical Care team,” said Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer at UM Charles Regional Medical Center. “Dr.

DeAngelis brings cutting-edge training in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery, while Dr. Flanagan’s decade of experience adds a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Together, their skills will enhance the comprehensive, high-quality surgical care we offer to our patients.”

Both Drs. DeAngelis and Flanagan have published extensively on surgical outcomes and patient care. Their contributions to surgical literature, especially in the area of improving minimally invasive surgery techniques, align with UM Charles Regional’s commitment to advancing patient care and enhancing recovery outcomes.

Both surgeons are accepting new patients and are looking forward to offering personalized, expert care to the residents of Charles County and the surrounding areas.

About UM Charles Regional Medical Center: UM CRMC is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as a regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of Southern Maryland. Our mission is to provide excellent patient care as measured by the population’s health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and cost effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org.