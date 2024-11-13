North Carolina Man Arrested for 111 Violations of Domestic-Related Protective Order

Officers assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Services Domestic Violence Unit recently developed information that a man, wanted in connection with 111 violations of a domestic related protective order, was in North Carolina.

Officers contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office who agreed to extradite the man back to Charles County, MD. Officers contacted the local police department in North Carolina who located the suspect and arrested him.

This case was initiated in April 2024 after the victim obtained a protective order against Dennis Lee Jalbert, 44, of North Carolina; the victim lived in Charles County.

After the order was issued, Jalbert proceeded to call and text the victim repeatedly over the course of six months.

During that time, officers took 11 reports and obtained 8 arrest warrants; three criminal summonses were issued. Charges include violations of a protective order, harassment, and telephone misuse.

Jalbert was extradited from North Carolina to Charles County in October 2024, where a district court commissioner released him on an unsecured $1,500 bond.

Criminal Summons for 3 Violations of Protective Order on October 5th, 2024 Criminal Summons for 3 Violations of Protective Order and Harassment on September 19, 2024 Criminal Summons for 4 Violations of Protective Order on September 13th, 2024 Criminal Summons issued for Violate Protective Order, Telephone Misuse: Repeat Calls, and Harassment on August 30th, 2024 A second application of a criminal summons for Violate Protective Order, Telephone Misuse: Repeat Calls, and Harassment filed on August 30th, 2024 Criminal Summons for 4 Violations of Protective Order on August 29th, 2024 Criminal Summons for 4 Violations of Protective Order on August 19th, 2024 Criminal Summons for 4 Violations of Protective Order and Harassment on August 6th, 2024 Criminal Summons for Violation of Protective Order on July 8th, 2024 Criminal Summons for Violation of Protective Order and Harassment on April 23rd, 2024 Criminal Summons for 3 Violations of Protective Order and Harassment and April 17th, 2024