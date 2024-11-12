Sports Wagering Contributes $7 Million to the State of Maryland During October 2024

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $7,049,747 in contributions to the state during October 2024 from a handle of $593,105,471. Sports wagering is available in Maryland on 11 mobile platforms and at 12 retail locations.

The contribution to the state of more than $7 million was a 21.3% increase compared to the October 2023 figure of $5.8 million and was the third-best monthly total since the launch of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021. The October 2024 handle of $593.1 million was the state’s largest single-month total, surpassing the $559.8 million figure in December 2023; and it was up 22.8% compared to the $483.1 million wagered during October 2023.

“October is a uniquely busy month on the sports calendar because all of the major pro leagues in the U.S. are in season, along with NCAA football,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders have both looked like Super Bowl contenders, so there’s definitely been extra enthusiasm in the air. We can’t say exactly how much that translated into the strong handle we saw in October, but the success of the local teams captures everyone’s attention, so it was most likely a factor.”

Sports wagering contributions go to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Through the first four months of Fiscal Year 2025 (July 2024 through October 2024), sports wagering has sent nearly $28.3 million to the Blueprint Fund, compared to $14.9 million for the same period in FY2024.

A detailed summary of the October 2024 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for October 2024:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $16,676,182 (includes $2,600 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $576,429,289 (includes $1,659,545 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $593,105,471

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $16,789,066

Mobile: $526,714,719

Combined: $543,503,784

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: -$112,884 (-0.7%)

Mobile: $49,714,571 (8.6%)

Combined: $49,601,687 (8.4%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $366,152

Mobile: $46,632,162

Combined: $46,998,314

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $54,923

Mobile: $6,994,824

Combined: $7,049,747

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $116,720,865

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $3,509,971

