Police Investigating Body Found at Scene of Large Woods Fire in Waldorf

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at approximately 4:01 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 11000 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf, for the reported outside fire.

The initial 911 caller reported smoke in the woods and popping noises being heard.

An Off-duty Prince George’s County Officer arrived on the scene and reported a vacant large woods fire involving a vacant trailer.

The incident was upgraded to a structure fire which alerted firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County to the scene.

First Arriving Units located a large brush/woods fire which extended to a 1-story mobile home trailer, and requested police after discovering a deceased subject in the area.

At 4:20 p.m., Incident command advised the fire was contained to a 50×75 fire with extensions to two trailers with one victim located deceased.

No other know injuries have been reported.

The Office of The Maryland State Marshal, Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.