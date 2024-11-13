UPDATE Police Investigating Large Woods Fire in Waldorf That Killed 94-Year-Old Man

UPDATE from the Office of the State Fire Marshal 11/14/2024: A team of investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an elderly male victim found during a brush fire at 11560 Acton Lane in Waldorf Wednesday afternoon.

On November 13, 2024, just before 4:00 p.m., Charles and Prince George’s County fire departments and Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported brush fire. Firefighters later discovered the fire had extended into a vacant mobile home on the property. While extinguishing the fire, they located a deceased male within the debris.

While the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will positively identify the victim, Deputy State Fire Marshals believe it to be the 94-year-old homeowner, Donald L. Halter. Neighbors told investigators that Halter burns trash and brush regularly and saw him on his tractor earlier in the day.

Marylanders are reminded that a burn ban is still in effect. Open-air burning is when any material is burned in the open or a receptacle other than a furnace, incinerator, or other equipment connected to a stack or chimney. It also includes other fires, such as campfires.

“My heart breaks for the family of Mr. Halter,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray, “This is a horrific situation that demonstrates the hot weather and dry conditions are not exaggerated, and they affect every one of us. We continuously stress the importance of fire safety within the home; however, Marylanders must also be mindful of the extreme dangers of burning outdoors. Doing any activity involving fire right now can lead to tragedy for you, your loved ones, your neighbors, and your community.”

11/13/2024: On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at approximately 4:01 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 11000 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf, for the reported outside fire.

The initial 911 caller reported smoke in the woods and popping noises being heard.

An Off-duty Prince George’s County Officer arrived on the scene and reported a vacant large woods fire involving a vacant trailer.

The incident was upgraded to a structure fire which alerted firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County to the scene.

First Arriving Units located a large brush/woods fire which extended to a 1-story mobile home trailer, and requested police after discovering a deceased subject in the area.

At 4:20 p.m., Incident command advised the fire was contained to a 50×75 fire with extensions to two trailers with one victim located deceased.

No other know injuries have been reported.

The Office of The Maryland State Marshal, Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.