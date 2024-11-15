Mary Evangeline Harper

Mary was born on December 30, 1930, in Hughesville, MD to the late John A. Butler and Grace L. Butler. Mary grew up in Hughesville, MD and was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown, MD. Until the time of her death, Mary attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, MD. Mary graduated from St. Mary’s School in Bryantown, MD and attended school in Bel Alton, MD. On November 5, 2024, she transitioned peacefully, at the Medstar St. Mary’s Hospice House, to be with God.

On April 3, 1952, Mary married John M. Harper of Mechanicsville, MD. Out of the union of their marriage came nine loving children, John W. Harper (Freda); predeceased by Marsha A. Harper; Patricia Harper-Perry (Jessie); Michael A. Harper; Mark E. Harper (Joyce); predeceased by Ronald M. Harper; Barbara M. Patterson (Charles); Janet C. Harper and Stephanie E. Head (Terrell); six grandchildren, Derrick D. Harper; Ryan O. Gray, Jr.; John W. Harper II; Matthew A. Harper; Amber N. Patterson and Kayla R. Patterson; seven great grandchildren, Millani Gray; Joseph Gray; Isabella Everlee; John Harper III; Liam Harper; Malia Harper; Matthew Harper, Jr. and two special family friends Eric Brown and Felicia Gross.

Mary was predeceased by her two brothers John Butler, Paul Butler and five sisters Mary Ellen Greenfield, Thelma Chapman, Catherine Stone, Gertrude Farmer, and Irene Johnson. She was survived by her sister Mildred Gross and host of nieces and nephews.

Mary loved spending time with her family and enjoyed it when everyone came together on special occasions and holidays. She was especially fond of spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face and made her laugh. Mary was affectionately known by everyone as ‘Baby Sis’. Mary loved planting and growing flowers. She would talk about her plants and exchange them with her sisters. Mary’s green thumb produced many beautiful plants and flowers and there wasn’t a flower or plant she couldn’t identify or grow. Mary’s hobbies included reading, watching her soap operas, and completing word find puzzles.

