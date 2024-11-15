James “Jim” Edward Moore, 83, of California, MD passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. with his loving family by his side.

He was born on August 11, 1941 in Erie, PA to the late Thomas Moore and Gladys Sullivan Moore.

He joined the Army in December of 1958 and was a Paratrooper until his honorable discharge in 1962. He proudly made 61 jumps as a paratrooper. Jim also served in the Vietnam conflict. Jim married the love of his life Mary Ellen Pullman on April 4, 1964 in Cleveland, OH and had been married for over 60 years. The two of them moved to St. Mary’s County in 1981. He was in instructor at the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. He received his degree in Political Science from St. Mary’s College in May of 1993.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen, his brother Michael Moore of Erie, PA and his brother-in-law Patrick Pullman (Pearl) of Ohio and he has 14 nieces and nephews. Jim avidly and lovingly followed all of his nieces and nephews academic and athletic accomplishments.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial Service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Reverend Scott Holmer all at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to the Lexington Park Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

